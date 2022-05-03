Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Short Interest Up 21.3% in April

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 378,700 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the March 31st total of 312,100 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 175,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 223.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 0.8% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,617,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on SPRB shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spruce Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.56.

Shares of NASDAQ SPRB traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,625. Spruce Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.26. The company has a current ratio of 10.36, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.88.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.18. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spruce Biosciences will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for adult patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction and clinical consequences in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

