Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SQSP. Barclays lowered their price target on Squarespace from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Squarespace from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Squarespace from $39.00 to $22.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup began coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Squarespace from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Squarespace currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.06.

Shares of SQSP stock opened at $21.21 on Monday. Squarespace has a 1 year low of $18.57 and a 1 year high of $64.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.28.

In related news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 6,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $176,317.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Squarespace by 97.8% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,324,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,501 shares in the last quarter. Noked Israel Ltd grew its stake in Squarespace by 34.6% in the third quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 703,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,175,000 after purchasing an additional 180,944 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Squarespace in the third quarter valued at about $23,927,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Squarespace by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 414,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,225,000 after purchasing an additional 70,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Squarespace by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 240,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.53% of the company’s stock.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

