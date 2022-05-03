SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 853,200 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the March 31st total of 678,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 853.2 days.
Shares of SSAAF stock opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. SSAB AB has a 1 year low of $4.74 and a 1 year high of $7.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.91.
About SSAB AB (publ) (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SSAB AB (publ) (SSAAF)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
- It’s Time to Book an Appointment for Teladoc Stock
- Saia Growth Accelerates But It May Not Matter
- GitLab Stock is Trying to Put in a Bottom Here
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.