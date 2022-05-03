SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 853,200 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the March 31st total of 678,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 853.2 days.

Shares of SSAAF stock opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. SSAB AB has a 1 year low of $4.74 and a 1 year high of $7.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.91.

Get SSAB AB (publ) alerts:

About SSAB AB (publ) (Get Rating)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.