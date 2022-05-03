STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $87.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.09% from the company’s previous close.

STAA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.13.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,951. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.23 and a beta of 1.18. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $54.29 and a 1-year high of $163.08.

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.21 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP James E. Francese sold 922 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $68,799.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STAAR Surgical (Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.