Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Price Target Raised to GBX 800 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 620 ($7.75) to GBX 800 ($9.99) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.25% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.74) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 640 ($8.00) to GBX 750 ($9.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 660 ($8.24) to GBX 610 ($7.62) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 658.33 ($8.22).
Shares of STAN stock opened at GBX 562.40 ($7.03) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 506.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 490.26. The stock has a market cap of £16.96 billion and a PE ratio of 11.67. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of GBX 406.20 ($5.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 590 ($7.37).
About Standard Chartered (Get Rating)
Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.
