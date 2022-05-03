Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Price Target Raised to GBX 800 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 620 ($7.75) to GBX 800 ($9.99) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.74) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 640 ($8.00) to GBX 750 ($9.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 660 ($8.24) to GBX 610 ($7.62) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 658.33 ($8.22).

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Shares of STAN stock opened at GBX 562.40 ($7.03) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 506.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 490.26. The stock has a market cap of £16.96 billion and a PE ratio of 11.67. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of GBX 406.20 ($5.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 590 ($7.37).

In other Standard Chartered news, insider Bill Winters sold 13,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.03), for a total transaction of £64,098.93 ($80,073.62). Also, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 9,217 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 509 ($6.36), for a total transaction of £46,914.53 ($58,606.53). In the last three months, insiders sold 36,608 shares of company stock valued at $18,048,386.

About Standard Chartered (Get Rating)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.