Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust (LON:SLI) to Issue GBX 1 Dividend

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust (LON:SLI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of SLI opened at GBX 82.40 ($1.03) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 83.29. Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust has a one year low of GBX 62.70 ($0.78) and a one year high of GBX 90 ($1.12). The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.26. The firm has a market cap of £327.06 million and a PE ratio of 7.42.
