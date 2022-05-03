Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust (LON:SLI) to Issue GBX 1 Dividend

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust (LON:SLI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of SLI opened at GBX 82.40 ($1.03) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 83.29. Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust has a one year low of GBX 62.70 ($0.78) and a one year high of GBX 90 ($1.12). The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.26. The firm has a market cap of £327.06 million and a PE ratio of 7.42.

The objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the prospect of income and capital growth. The Board intends to achieve the investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK commercial properties. The majority of the portfolio will be invested in direct holdings within the three main commercial property sectors of retail, office and industrial although the Company may also invest in other commercial property such as hotels, nursing homes and student housing.

