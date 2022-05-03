Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $322.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Standard Motor Products stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.56. 251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,748. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.86. Standard Motor Products has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SMP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Standard Motor Products in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Lawrence I. Sills bought 985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.62 per share, with a total value of $42,965.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alisa C. Norris sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total transaction of $289,373.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 9,185 shares of company stock worth $407,090. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the fourth quarter valued at $429,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Standard Motor Products by 5.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,125 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 18,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel, and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, BWD, Intermotor, OEM, TechSmart, GP Sorensen, Locksmart, Standard Motorcycle, and Blue Streak Race Wires brands.

