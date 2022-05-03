Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $183.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $170.69.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $122.81 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $118.90 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.40. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.53%.

In other news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,408,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,000,066,000 after purchasing an additional 806,086 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.6% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,941,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,567,552,000 after purchasing an additional 475,849 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,560,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,119,000 after purchasing an additional 429,103 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,526,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,419,736,000 after purchasing an additional 198,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,914,000 after purchasing an additional 83,528 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.