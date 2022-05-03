StarTek (SRT) to Release Earnings on Monday

StarTek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect StarTek to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. StarTek had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $178.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.54 million. On average, analysts expect StarTek to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SRT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.89. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,712. StarTek has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $8.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.65 million, a PE ratio of 127.04 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.70.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SRT. StockNews.com began coverage on StarTek in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their target price on StarTek from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on StarTek from $9.50 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised StarTek from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, StarTek presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.38.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of StarTek during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of StarTek by 582.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of StarTek by 169.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 20,672 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of StarTek by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 13,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of StarTek by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares during the last quarter. 16.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About StarTek

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

