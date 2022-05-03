Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Starwood Property Trust, Inc. is a newly formed company that is focused primarily on originating, investing in, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will be externally managed and advised by SPT Management, LLC, an affiliate of Starwood Capital Group and intends to elect to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for U.S. federal income tax purposes. “

Several other research firms have also commented on STWD. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.09. 15,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,981,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.54. Starwood Property Trust has a 52-week low of $22.37 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.47.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.76 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 33,750 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $818,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STWD. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1,076.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.13% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

