Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STLD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

STLD stock opened at $83.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $50.54 and a 12 month high of $100.37. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.86.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 69.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 19.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 7.02%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $338,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STLD. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

