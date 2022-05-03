Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO) Given a C$3.37 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO – Get Rating) received a C$3.37 price target from research analysts at Fundamental Research in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 149.63% from the stock’s previous close.

TSE:STGO traded up C$0.01 on Tuesday, hitting C$1.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,051. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.61. The stock has a market cap of C$93.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.34. Steppe Gold has a 1-year low of C$1.08 and a 1-year high of C$2.31.

Get Steppe Gold alerts:

Steppe Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal projects are the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and the Uudam Khundii property that covers an area of 14,397 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Steppe Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steppe Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.