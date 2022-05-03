Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO) Given a C$3.37 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO – Get Rating) received a C$3.37 price target from research analysts at Fundamental Research in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 149.63% from the stock’s previous close.
TSE:STGO traded up C$0.01 on Tuesday, hitting C$1.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,051. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.61. The stock has a market cap of C$93.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.34. Steppe Gold has a 1-year low of C$1.08 and a 1-year high of C$2.31.
