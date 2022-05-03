StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STEP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on StepStone Group from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded StepStone Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James downgraded StepStone Group to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

NASDAQ:STEP opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.77. StepStone Group has a twelve month low of $25.37 and a twelve month high of $55.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.20.

StepStone Group ( NASDAQ:STEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.40 million. StepStone Group had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that StepStone Group will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in StepStone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the third quarter worth $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 53.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

