StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

TheStreet lowered shares of StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

STEP has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut StepStone Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James cut shares of StepStone Group to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StepStone Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of STEP opened at $26.50 on Friday. StepStone Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.37 and a fifty-two week high of $55.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.20.

StepStone Group ( NASDAQ:STEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. StepStone Group had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 79.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that StepStone Group will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.16%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in StepStone Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 104,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 16.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,962,000 after purchasing an additional 32,725 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in StepStone Group by 93.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 74,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,186,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the third quarter valued at $663,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

