Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 15.73%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

SBT stock opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.40 million, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.78. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 417.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 10,596 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 15,346 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 53,795 shares during the period. 22.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.