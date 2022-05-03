Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 15.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

NASDAQ:SBT opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $343.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 211,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 20,244 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 53,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

