Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 15.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.
SBT stock opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.72. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $7.26.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.
About Sterling Bancorp (Get Rating)
Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.
