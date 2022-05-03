Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 15.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

SBT stock opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.72. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $7.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBT. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 53,795 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 211,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 20,244 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 15,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.31% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

