Sterling Check (STER) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Sterling Check has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.50 million. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sterling Check to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sterling Check stock opened at $26.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Sterling Check has a 12 month low of $17.27 and a 12 month high of $28.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Sterling Check in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Sterling Check by 255.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Sterling Check in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Check in the third quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STER shares. Barclays cut their target price on Sterling Check from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Sterling Check from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Sterling Check from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Check from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Sterling Check from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sterling Check presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.78.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

