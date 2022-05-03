Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23, Fidelity Earnings reports. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 3.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ STRL traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.18. The stock had a trading volume of 389 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,976. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Sterling Construction has a fifty-two week low of $20.17 and a fifty-two week high of $32.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.04.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STRL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sterling Construction in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 4,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $139,933.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Sterling Construction by 238.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Company, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

