Stevanato Group (STVN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of €0.11 ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Stevanato Group has set its FY 2022 guidance at $0.560-$0.580 EPS and its FY22 guidance at €0.49-0.51 EPS.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported €0.15 ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of €0.12 ($0.13) by €0.03 ($0.03). Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of €232.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €220.57 million. Stevanato Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Stevanato Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

STVN opened at €16.26 ($17.12) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €17.62 and a 200-day moving average of €19.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Stevanato Group has a fifty-two week low of €14.38 ($15.14) and a fifty-two week high of €29.18 ($30.72).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,091,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,512,000 after purchasing an additional 160,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 784,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,613,000 after purchasing an additional 364,115 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 151,235 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,242,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,740,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STVN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Stevanato Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €24.44 ($25.72).

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

