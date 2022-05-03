Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.22.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHOO. Loop Capital increased their target price on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Steven Madden by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,366,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $255,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,717 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,823,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,226,000 after acquiring an additional 69,929 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,054,000 after acquiring an additional 192,403 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,280,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,415,000 after acquiring an additional 85,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 158.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,215,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,492,000 after acquiring an additional 746,096 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHOO opened at $42.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.42. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $51.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.23.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.41. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $557.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

