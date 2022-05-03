Steven R. Walker Purchases 1,500 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Stock

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) Director Steven R. Walker acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.59 per share, with a total value of $32,385.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ORI traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.26. The stock had a trading volume of 17,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,553. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.86.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). Old Republic International had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Old Republic International by 159.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

ORI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

