Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

STC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stewart Information Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Stewart Information Services from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday.

Shares of Stewart Information Services stock opened at $51.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Stewart Information Services has a 12 month low of $49.18 and a 12 month high of $81.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.73. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 9.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Stewart Information Services will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.51%.

In other news, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.54 per share, for a total transaction of $66,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 93,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,849,624. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 3.5% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 364,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,063,000 after acquiring an additional 12,411 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the first quarter worth about $813,000. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 112.7% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 44,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 23,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

