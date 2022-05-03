SThree plc (STEM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 8 on June 10th

SThree plc (LON:STEM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, January 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This is a boost from SThree’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of SThree stock opened at GBX 364.15 ($4.55) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 392.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 462.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.19. SThree has a 1-year low of GBX 331.50 ($4.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 610 ($7.62). The stock has a market capitalization of £486.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97.
In related news, insider Andrew Beach bought 6,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 414 ($5.17) per share, for a total transaction of £25,821.18 ($32,256.31). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 6,313 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,742.
SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley Associates, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, and Newington International brands.
Read More
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
- GitLab Stock is Trying to Put in a Bottom Here
- It’s Time to Book an Appointment for Teladoc Stock
- Saia Growth Accelerates But It May Not Matter
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SThree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SThree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.