Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target to $53.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 62.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RBLX. Citigroup initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Roblox from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Roblox from $65.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.82.

Roblox stock opened at $32.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Roblox has a 12 month low of $29.52 and a 12 month high of $141.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.42. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of -29.98 and a beta of 2.29.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $770.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.11 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a negative return on equity of 84.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roblox will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $140,516.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,930 shares of company stock worth $797,939. Corporate insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Roblox by 269.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,002,000 after acquiring an additional 13,659,143 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Roblox by 81.7% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Roblox by 181.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 56,896 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Roblox during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Roblox by 1.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

