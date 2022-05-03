StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BIOC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Biocept from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biocept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biocept currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.25.
NASDAQ:BIOC opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.30 million, a PE ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.97. Biocept has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $4.97.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIOC. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biocept in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Biocept during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Biocept during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Biocept in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Biocept in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 13.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Biocept Company Profile (Get Rating)
Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.
