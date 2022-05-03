StockNews.com Downgrades Graco (NYSE:GGG) to Hold

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Graco from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

NYSE:GGG opened at $63.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Graco has a 52-week low of $61.56 and a 52-week high of $81.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.22.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $494.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.33 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Graco will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Graco news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $1,979,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Graco by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 804.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

