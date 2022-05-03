StockNews.com Lowers Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) to Sell

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Johnson Rice raised Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

ICD opened at $3.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 6.24. Independence Contract Drilling has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.83.

Independence Contract Drilling ( NYSE:ICD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.56 million for the quarter. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 26.70% and a negative net margin of 75.85%.

In other news, major shareholder William Monroe acquired 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICD. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 24,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.76% of the company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale. Its fleet consists of 24 rigs.

