STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Strata Skin Sciences, Inc. is a medical technology company which focused on the dermatology market. Its products include the XTRAC laser(R) and VTRAC(R) excimer lamp systems for treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo and other skin conditions as well as the MelaFind (R) system used for identification and management of melanoma skin cancer. Strata Skin Sciences, Inc., formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc., is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania. “

STRATA Skin Sciences stock remained flat at $$1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,221. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.52. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $1.95.

STRATA Skin Sciences ( NASDAQ:SSKN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 18.46% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other STRATA Skin Sciences news, CEO Robert Joseph Moccia purchased 33,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,281.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 37.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSKN. Western Standard LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 998,327 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 522,947 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $382,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,583 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 874,321 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 13,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

