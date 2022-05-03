Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Upgraded to C- at TheStreet

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on STRM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRM opened at $1.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $2.29.

Streamline Health Solutions ( NASDAQ:STRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 21.83% and a negative net margin of 37.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 82,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.19% of Streamline Health Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 40.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

