Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

SYK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Stryker from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $291.44.

NYSE SYK opened at $236.97 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20. Stryker has a one year low of $230.16 and a one year high of $281.16. The company has a market capitalization of $89.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Stryker will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Stryker by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

