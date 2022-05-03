Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the March 31st total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of SMMYY opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.04. Sumitomo Metal Mining has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $13.78.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sumitomo Metal Mining in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Sumitomo Metal Mining Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, smelting, and refining non-ferrous metals in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Mineral Resources, Smelting & Refining, and Materials. The company provides metal products, including copper, nickel/cobalt, gold/precious metal, and other deposits.
