Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) Short Interest Down 19.1% in April

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the March 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Summer Infant in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Summer Infant news, major shareholder Jason P. Macari purchased 7,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.80 per share, with a total value of $91,402.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 355,263 shares in the company, valued at $4,192,103.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jason P. Macari sold 9,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $109,138.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 354,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,187,442.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SUMR opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. Summer Infant has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $19.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.62.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter. Summer Infant had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $35.31 million during the quarter.

Summer Infant, Inc, an infant and juvenile products company, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile safety and convenience products. It offers a range of juvenile products in various product categories, including gates, potty, bath, entertainers, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as audio and video monitors primarily under the Summer and SwaddleMe brand names.

