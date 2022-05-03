Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Director Dewey F. Bensenhaver Sells 680 Shares of Stock

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) Director Dewey F. Bensenhaver sold 680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $18,006.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,350 shares in the company, valued at $883,108. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

SMMF stock opened at $27.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $349.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.41. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.57.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 32.39% and a return on equity of 15.33%. On average, research analysts expect that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group in the third quarter worth $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Summit Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $188,000. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SMMF shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

