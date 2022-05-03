Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$23.75.

Separately, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT stock traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$19.51. The stock had a trading volume of 220,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,212. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.05, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a one year low of C$15.60 and a one year high of C$24.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.13.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s payout ratio is 8.38%.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

