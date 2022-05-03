Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Short Interest Down 18.5% in April

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the March 31st total of 2,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SSBI opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. Summit State Bank has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.22. The stock has a market cap of $108.17 million, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Summit State Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSBI. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Summit State Bank by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 8,262 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Summit State Bank by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael raised its position in Summit State Bank by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 23,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in Summit State Bank by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 72,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Summit State Bank by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.87% of the company’s stock.

Summit State Bank Company Profile

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, individual retirement, and other retirement plan accounts.

