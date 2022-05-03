Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $197.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.60% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

SUI has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.11.

Shares of SUI traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.96. 1,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,215. Sun Communities has a 1-year low of $160.09 and a 1-year high of $211.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 54.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.43.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 5.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $88,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total value of $2,073,105.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 148,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,804,526.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $416,128,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 526.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,111,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,390,000 after buying an additional 933,997 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,530,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,210,997,000 after buying an additional 845,015 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,809,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,968,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,260,000 after buying an additional 344,300 shares in the last quarter.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

