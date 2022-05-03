SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th.

SunCoke Energy has a payout ratio of 33.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SunCoke Energy to earn $0.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.9%.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

Shares of SXC stock opened at $8.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $671.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49. SunCoke Energy has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $9.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.74.

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SunCoke Energy will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SXC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SunCoke Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,774,692 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,775,000 after purchasing an additional 409,793 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in SunCoke Energy by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,875,643 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,361,000 after purchasing an additional 376,964 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SunCoke Energy by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 814,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 177,072 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in SunCoke Energy by 182.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 267,482 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 172,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in SunCoke Energy by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,409,030 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,286,000 after purchasing an additional 149,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

About SunCoke Energy (Get Rating)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.