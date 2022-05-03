SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Shares of SXC opened at $8.08 on Tuesday. SunCoke Energy has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $9.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $671.54 million, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,355 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,755 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,449,340 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 200,010 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 7,121 shares during the period. 83.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded SunCoke Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

