Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Upgraded to Market Perform by BMO Capital Markets

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Rating) was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $0.70 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $0.60. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 45.23% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sundial Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sundial Growers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.70.
Shares of SNDL opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $800.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.83 and a current ratio of 13.44. Sundial Growers has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.59.
Sundial Growers Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sundial Growers Inc engages in production and marketing of cannabis products for the adult-use market in Canada. It produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.
