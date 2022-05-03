Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Upgraded to Market Perform by BMO Capital Markets

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Rating) was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $0.70 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $0.60. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 45.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sundial Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sundial Growers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.70.

Get Sundial Growers alerts:

Shares of SNDL opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $800.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.83 and a current ratio of 13.44. Sundial Growers has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.59.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNDL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sundial Growers by 33.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 140,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 35,535 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sundial Growers by 24.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 181,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 35,199 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sundial Growers by 22.5% in the third quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 79,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 14,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Sundial Growers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sundial Growers Inc engages in production and marketing of cannabis products for the adult-use market in Canada. It produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sundial Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundial Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.