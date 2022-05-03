Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.75.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sunoco from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Sunoco from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunoco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 316,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,819,000 after purchasing an additional 200,300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 10,831.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 199,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,145,000 after purchasing an additional 197,672 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 3rd quarter worth $4,814,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 353,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,186,000 after purchasing an additional 127,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 315,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,881,000 after purchasing an additional 75,241 shares in the last quarter. 17.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunoco stock opened at $42.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.80 and a 200-day moving average of $41.39. Sunoco has a 1 year low of $34.11 and a 1 year high of $46.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.65.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 67.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sunoco will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

