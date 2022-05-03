Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.25). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 9.21%. On average, analysts expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:SUPN traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,568. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $23.15 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.97 and a 200-day moving average of $30.73.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on SUPN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.
About Supernus Pharmaceuticals
Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.
