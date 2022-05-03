Surgalign (SRGA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Surgalign has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $21.83 million during the quarter. Surgalign had a negative return on equity of 137.32% and a negative net margin of 93.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

Shares of SRGA opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average of $0.60. Surgalign has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $1.98.

In related news, CEO Terry M. Rich purchased 434,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $200,000.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider William Scott Durall acquired 217,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $99,999.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Surgalign by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,789,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,047 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Surgalign by 205.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,804,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,281 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Surgalign by 148.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 718,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 428,735 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Surgalign during the third quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Surgalign by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 349,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 111,118 shares during the last quarter. 28.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on SRGA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital set a $1.00 target price on Surgalign in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Surgalign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.95.

About Surgalign (Get Rating)

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.

