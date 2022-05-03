SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Short Interest Up 24.3% in April

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 984,500 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the March 31st total of 792,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 556,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wedbush dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $760.71.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $497.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $542.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $634.46. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $479.10 and a 52 week high of $763.22. The company has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.58 by $2.34. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 34.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,900 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,725,732.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 269 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.58, for a total value of $162,363.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,995 shares of company stock valued at $5,387,559. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 987.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

