SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Upgraded at Oppenheimer

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $685.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $760.71.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $497.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $542.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $634.46. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $479.10 and a 12 month high of $763.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by $2.34. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 34.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 3,851 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $2,291,653.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 269 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.58, for a total value of $162,363.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,995 shares of company stock worth $5,387,559. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 987.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.