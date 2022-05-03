Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Short Interest Up 22.1% in April

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,627,100 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the March 31st total of 1,332,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,067.8 days.

Shares of Swiss Re stock opened at $83.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.47. Swiss Re has a one year low of $82.27 and a one year high of $108.78.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Swiss Re to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Swiss Re has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.25.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

