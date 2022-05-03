Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Switch, Inc. is a technology infrastructure company. It designs, constructs and operates hyperscale data centers. The Company is developer and operator of the SUPERNAP, data center facilities, and provides colocation, telecommunications, cloud services and content ecosystems. Switch, Inc. is based in LAS VEGAS, United States."

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Switch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Switch from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Switch from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.91.

Shares of SWCH stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.30. The company had a trading volume of 12,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,137. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 623.40 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.20. Switch has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $32.78.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $161.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.40 million. Switch had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Switch will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $1,229,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,658,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,692,539.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Switch by 113.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Switch during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Switch by 298.1% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Switch during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Switch by 119.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. 51.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Switch Company Profile (Get Rating)

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

