Switch (SWCH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Switch has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Switch had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Switch to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SWCH opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.20. Switch has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $32.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 620.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Switch’s payout ratio is presently 420.00%.

SWCH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Switch from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Switch from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Switch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.91.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $1,229,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,658,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,692,539.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 29.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Switch during the fourth quarter valued at $8,773,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Switch by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Switch by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 349,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,017,000 after acquiring an additional 13,675 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Switch by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Switch by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 101,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 42,269 shares during the last quarter. 51.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Switch (Get Rating)

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

