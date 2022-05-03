Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) to Release Earnings on Monday

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect Syndax Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $2.49. The business had revenue of $126.58 million during the quarter. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Syndax Pharmaceuticals to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $17.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,558. The company has a market capitalization of $939.57 million, a P/E ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 1.53. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $22.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.62. The company has a quick ratio of 21.68, a current ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 101,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $1,763,235.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,238.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNDX. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 417.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 204,243 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 283.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 52,141 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 240.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 21,405 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNDX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Syndax Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.