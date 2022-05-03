Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.78.

Synopsys stock opened at $290.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $308.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.27. The stock has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.17. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $225.02 and a 12 month high of $377.60.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total transaction of $3,635,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total transaction of $25,169,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

